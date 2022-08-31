Whether you’re horizontal on the white sand beaches of Isla Holbox or the Jersey Shore, there’s one essential you’d be remiss to forget: great beach towels. After all, getting the most out of a beach day is all about perfecting and enjoying the little details: the smell of salt in the air, an ice cold beer on your lips, a frustration-free beach towel underneath you. Bungling that last one can mean bringing a beach towel that’s too small to fit on, lets sand creep over the edges, or takes all day to dry out.

The best beach towels are oversized to keep your entire body off the sand, super absorbent and quick to dry, and are comfy to lie on, whether that’s a plush cotton towel or a thinner Turkish towel. Whatever your preference, we’ve got the beach towels for you. Only sunny days ahead.

1. Henbay Fluffy Oversized Beach Towel

If you want that classic plush beach towel, look no further. Henbay’s oversized beach towel is nearly 6 feet by 3 feet, made from 100 percent cotton, and has plush softness. It’s also well-constructed with double stitches on the edge so it doesn’t fall apart after heavy use and bouts in the washer and dryer. A special dye process keeps the color from fading over time.

2. Cacala Cotton Pestemal Turkish Towel

Turkish towels are ideal if you want something to dry off with and lounge on without added bulk in your beach bag. Cacala makes one of the best thanks to its large size (3 feet by 6 feet) that rolls up to be about the size of a roll of paper towels. Plus, it’s made from durable-yet-soft cotton and dries lightning fast. It also comes in a ton of colors.

