10. PackTowl Luxe Beach Towel
For a light, compact beach towel that won’t take up much space in your bag, try PackTowl Luxe in beach size. Its a generous 36 by 59 inches, but only weighs a pound and packs up much smaller than similarly sized beach towels. It’s made from soft terry microfiber that’s able to soak up to five times its weight in water, wring out quickly, and dry about 30 percent faster than a cotton beach towel. It also has an antimicrobial treatment that helps keep your towel fresh and free from odor longer.
[$45; packtowl.com]
