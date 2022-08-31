3. Nomadix Original TowelGet it
If you want a towel to not only keep you dry- and sand-free at the beach, but also accompany you on travels, camping, or even hot yoga, this is the be-all, end-all. Made from post-consumer recycled plastic, the Nomadix Original Towel is a soft microterry that absorbs four times its weight in water—and dries four times faster than a traditional cotton towel. It’s sand- and odor-resistant; folds up small for easy transport, but also splays out to be 6 feet long and 2.5 feet wide; and comes in dozens of fun prints, including a National Park series. We love Nomadix is a 1% For The Planet and Climate Neutral company.
[From $40; nomadix.com]
