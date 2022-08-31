7. Matador Packable Beach TowelGet it
A collaboration between Matador, known for its technical, packable adventure gear, and heritage surf brand Volcom, this packable, quick-dry beach towel opens up to be full size (60 by 30 inches) and absorbs 2.3 times its weight in water. You can stash your personal items in the hidden zippered storage pouch, which then doubles as the stuff sack for the towel when you’re ready to head out.
[$40; matadorup.com]
