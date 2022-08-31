8. Sand Cloud XL TowelGet it
What began on Kickstarter and shot to fame after a Shark Tank investment, SandCloud makes bulk-free 100 percent Turkish cotton towels that are thin enough to fold to the size of a binder. At that size, the towels are still sand-resistant, ultra-absorbent, and dry three times faster than competitors. They also have a unique pillow insert to give you extra comfort on the sand. What’s more, 10 percent of every sale also goes toward organizations that protect marine life and habitats. The brand makes a slightly cheaper standard size towel for $48, but we love the XL 6 foot by 6 foot option for comfier lounging.
[$72; sandcloud.com]
