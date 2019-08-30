The 9 Best Bed Sheets for Men at Every Budget

Your bed is your refuge, your escape, your nightly chance to rest and recover. We spend nearly a third of our lives in our beds, so it’s important for the bed to be a place we love to be.

What are the best sheets for men? We chose Parachute Linen sheets as our Best Overall Sheets for Men because of their softness, durability, and quality.

Did we mention they’re soft? Parachute travels the world curating a fine collection of home gear that’s beautiful in its simplicity and renowned for its quality. It’s only about five years old. The company’s story is one of those entrepreneurial fairy tales, a “local start-up makes good” kind of thing. It’s an inspiration for start-ups everywhere. But the story of Parachute begins with its amazing sheets, comforters, pillows, and duvets.

Parachute’s line of bedding includes sateen, percale, and the brand-new brushed cotton line, which we can’t wait to climb into for a test snooze. But we chose the Linen line as our Best Sheets Overall because of their natural simplicity and all-around functionality. They’re naturally cool and breathable, and wick away sweat as well as any microfiber material.

What Other Sheets Made the Cut?

PeachSkinSheets—By far the coolest sheets you can find, PeachSkins are naturally temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking;

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen—For silky smoothness in an organic fabric, we found that the Brooklinen Luxe’s feel was one of the sweetest in the Sateen space. If you’ve got someone to impress, start here;

Mellanni—We were stunned at the nearly 60K Amazon reviews these sheets have mustered—and even more impressed that they maintained a 4.4-star rating;

Eddie Bauer Flannel—Need to stay warm in the colder months? These are the best flannel sheets we could find, and the price is right in our sweet spot.

Before you climb into bed tonight, check out these amazing bed sheets for guys. You’ll thank us in the morning.