The 9 Best Bed Sheets for Men at Every Budget

Best for Dark Shades GET IT!

Utopia Bedding

With over 8k Amazon reviewers bestowing it with a 4.3-star rating, there’s no denying that these sheets make the grade. Made of brushed microfiber, they’re soft to the touch and resist pilling, tearing, and stains.

The Twin set comes with one pillowcase, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet; Full sets and up get two pillowcases.

PROS:

-Available in six sizes and seven colors.

-Durable; easy to launder.

CONS:

-At this price, you can afford two sets!

Get It: Pick up the Utopia Bedding Sheet Set (from $14) at Amazon