The 9 Best Bed Sheets for Men at Every Budget

Best for Organic Softness GET IT!

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen

Organic cotton bed sheets that are OEKO-TEX certified, which means they’re good for you and good for Mother Earth. Soft and supple sateen is more natural than microfiber, and the softness only increases with every wash.

Be sure you’re buying directly from “Brooklinen Inc.”—beware of imitators.

PROS:

-Soft, natural, organic.

-100 percent long-staple cotton.

CONS:

-Pricier than most but oh, so worth it.

Get It: Pick up Brooklinen Luxe Sateen sheets (from $127) at Brooklinen