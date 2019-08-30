The 9 Best Bed Sheets for Men at Every Budget

Best for Variety of Colors & PatternsGET IT!
Sweet Home Collection
Sweet Home offers a wide slection of colors and patterns; we love this fun paisley in a muted grey. Made of microfiber polyester, they’re great for year-round cozy comfort. And they’re resistant to fading and pilling.
This Twin set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases.
PROS:
-Huge selection of colors and patterns.
-Most Twin sets only include one pillowcase; this one has two.
CONS:
-Some of the patterns are little wacky, but we love this unique paisley in grey.
Get It: Pick up the Sweet Home Collection Sheets (from $18) at Amazon