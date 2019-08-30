The 9 Best Bed Sheets for Men at Every Budget

Best for Variety of Colors & Patterns GET IT!

Sweet Home Collection

Sweet Home offers a wide slection of colors and patterns; we love this fun paisley in a muted grey. Made of microfiber polyester, they’re great for year-round cozy comfort. And they’re resistant to fading and pilling.

This Twin set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases.

PROS:

-Huge selection of colors and patterns.

-Most Twin sets only include one pillowcase; this one has two.

CONS:

-Some of the patterns are little wacky, but we love this unique paisley in grey.

Get It: Pick up the Sweet Home Collection Sheets (from $18) at Amazon