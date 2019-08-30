The 9 Best Bed Sheets for Men at Every Budget

Best for Winter GET IT!

Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set

Who doesn’t love sliding between soft, cozy flannel sheets when it’s cold outside? From one of the legendary names in men’s design comes this reasonably priced set in an array of plaids, colors, and patterns.

Twin set includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and one pillowcase.

PROS:

-Styles range from rustic to plain in a variety of colorways.

-Super-absorbant.

CONS:

-The only time you’ll want to put these on your bed is in winter; but you’ll be glad you have them!

Get It: Pick up an Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set (from $35) at Amazon