The 9 Best Bed Sheets for Men at Every Budget

Best Overall GET IT!

Parachute Linen Sheets

Crafted in Portugal from the finest European flax, these durable, breathable linen starts soft and only get softer over time. They’re all-naturally breathable, and cozy enough for year-round comfort.

Parachute bedding is made in a family-owned factory in the Guimarães region of northern Portugal. Owned and operated by the founder’s great-grandchildren, the mill has adopted modern technologies while preserving time-honored techniques.

If you’re looking for the best bedding you can buy, look no further—you’ve found it.

PROS:

-They really do get softer with every wash.

-Twin sheets come only in white; larger sizes are available in 8 colors.

CONS:

-Flat sheet is an optional purchase—but who uses a top sheet anymore, anyway?

Get It: Pick up the Linen Sheet Set (from $149; $239 w/ flat sheet) at Parachute