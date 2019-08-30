The 9 Best Bed Sheets for Men at Every Budget

Best Value GET IT!

AmazonBasics

With 45 colors and patterns to choose from, and over 21,000 reviews—over 80 percent of them four stars and up—Amazon’s line of sheets is perfect for guys who want a quality sheet but can’t justify spending hundreds of dollars on bedding.

Twin set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one pillowcase.

PROS:

-Great price, good quality.

-Plenty of color and pattern options to match any decor.

CONS:

-These are great for bachelors and kids; but if you put a lot of value in a plush bedsheet that will last years, spend a bit more—you’ll be glad you did.

Get It: Pick up AmazonBasics Sheet (from $14) at Amazon