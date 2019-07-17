The beauty of riding your bike is that it’s pretty straightforward: You just hop on and start pedaling. But if you’re looking to get the most out of your time in the saddle, a few key accessories can make a big difference. Stuff like a bike lock, bike pump, and a multitool are wise purchases for even the casual rider, and they’ll help you keep your bike in shape for many miles to come.

Whether you ride your bike all week or just pedal around occasionally, we’ve rounded up some of the best bike accessories and gear—all available for low prices at Walmart.