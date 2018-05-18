Need an upgrade for your spring bike-commuting wardrobe? Fear not. Here, we’ve selected some of the best bike commuting pants around. Ranging from cotton blends to full synthetics, they’ll all enhance your next ride—no sweat soaking or thigh pinching. Better yet, they’ll still look sharp when you saunter into work.

In fact, clothing options for cycling commuters have never been better. (Same goes for most bike commuter gear, actually). No more struggling to mount your saddle with cardboard jeans or walking into work with sweat spots staining your shirt. Nowadays, apparel companies are using new materials and technologies while still keeping a classic cut and silhouette that’s appropriate for the workplace.

Jeans are a good example. Most workplaces have long accepted denim (at least for Casual Friday), but traditional jeans make most commutes a sweaty and uncomfortable affair. Nowadays, though, denim brands are incorporating Spandex and Coolmax, making jeans much more comfortable for long rides. Even “work pants” like chinos and khakis, once 100% sweat-absorbing cotton, are now mixed with synthetics for better movement and moisture management.

The bike commuting pants we’ve listed here hit all those marks—and more. Made from creative new material blends and cut with active cyclists in mind, they’re the ultimate in commuter utility.

Editors’ Picks: The Best Bike Commuting Pants of 2018