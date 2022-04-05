Best Bike Locks to Keep Your Two Wheels Safe

1. Tex-Lock Eyelet Get It

Aesthetics and usability matter because you’re more likely to carry a bike lock if you like it, right? The Tex-Lock wraps a 6mm metal core in different layers of fibers for an extremely flexible chain-style lock that actually protects your bike (it earned a Silver rating from Sold Secure). The metal core and textile layers work in tandem to thwart saws and bolt cutters. Choose your length and colors, and don’t forget the U-lock, which is sold separately.

[From $132; tex-lock.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!