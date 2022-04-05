Gear

Best Bike Locks to Keep Your Two Wheels Safe

The Altor SAF bike lock is burly.
9
Courtesy Image 2 / 9

2. Altor SAF

Get It

The SAF might be the burliest U-lock on the market. The “U” is made from a 14mm hardened steel shackle that’s wrapped in an aluminum shell, which fits inside a double-locking cross bar. That means a thief would have to break through both sides of the “U” to get it off the bike. Altor claims the SAF is the world’s first angle-grinder proof lock. The only problem? It weighs 13.8 pounds and will probably take up all the space in your backpack.

[$299; altorlocks.com]

Blue cargo bike

Best Cargo E-Bikes to Make Hauling Loads a Breeze

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Gear