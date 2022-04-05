Best Bike Locks to Keep Your Two Wheels Safe

3. OnGuard Doberman Get It

Unlike chain locks, cable locks are made with a flexible, braided steel cable wrapped in a rubber-like vinyl casing. Consider all cable locks in the deterrent, not security, category, as they’re relatively easy to cut with bolt cutters. But they’re incredibly convenient and cheap, and they’ll work if you’re leaving your bike for a short period of time in a low-risk area. The Doberman is a good option as it has a 12mm-thick cable and integrated combo lock, so you don’t have to remember the key. It’s also six-feet long, so you can squeeze two bikes under the same lock in a pinch.

[$25; rei.com]

