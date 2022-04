4. Bell QuickZip Combo Lock Get It

Consider this an emergency lock—basically a glorified zip-tie that can be sliced with wire cutters, so thieves will scoff at them if you leave your bike on a city street for more than a few minutes. Still, it’s super light and cheap; every cyclist should have one or two in their pack just in case.

[$13 for two; amazon.com]

