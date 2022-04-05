Best Bike Locks to Keep Your Two Wheels Safe

5. Kryptonite New York Legend Chain 1515 Get It

Kryptonite makes the most trusted bike locks in the U.S., and its “New York” series of locks are built to offer the highest security in the least secure areas. The Legend combines the company’s strongest chain with 14mm-thick rings, a mini U-lock, and a double dead bolt design. Altogether, it weighs more than 14 pounds, but if you have a nice bike you want to keep, it’s worth carrying the extra weight.

[$155; kryptonitelock.com]

