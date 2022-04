6. Ottolock Cinch Get It

Ottolock’s Cinch uses multiple layers of thin, stainless steel bands inside a plastic coating. It’s lightweight, easy to use, and should be enough to protect your bike from opportunity theft when you jump into a coffeeshop at the end of a ride. It’s also got a keyless combination lock.

[$55; ottodesignworks.com]

