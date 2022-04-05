Best Bike Locks to Keep Your Two Wheels Safe

7. Abus CityChain 1010 Get It

The CityChain 1010 is a simple but proven design that’s earned a gold rating from Sold Secure. A 9mm hexagonal-shaped chain, which is harder for bolt cutters to fit around, is wrapped in a textile sleeve. The CityChain is one of the most user-friendly chain locks on the market because it has a built-in key lock, so you don’t need to pair this chain with a U-lock. The 55-inch length (you choose from 85cm to 140cm) is long enough for most locking scenarios.

[$106; mobil.abus.com]

