Best Bike Locks to Keep Your Two Wheels Safe

8. The Lobster Lock 2.0

The Lobster Lock is hard to define—it’s not a chain, or a U-lock, or a cable lock… Instead, it’s a folding lock made from hardened steel links that mounts directly to your bike’s downtube so you never forget it. The lock weighs almost three pounds, so it’ll add some weight to your whip, but you can’t argue with the convenience. And given its steel-link design, it’s arguably more secure than a cable lock. Commuters who are only leaving their bikes locked up for short periods of time should take notice.

[$80; thelobsterlock.com]

