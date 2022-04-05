Gear

Best Bike Locks to Keep Your Two Wheels Safe

The Hiplok Gold is a great urban bike chain and lock.
9. Hiplok Gold

Carrying a bike lock is a well-established pain in the ass, so Hiplock makes high-security locks you can wear like a belt. The Gold is a 10mm thick chain of hardened steel with a 12mm hardened steel shackle all encased in a nylon shell. Is it comfortable to wear a chain around your waist for a century ride? No, of course not, but if you’re commuting and need a solid chain lock that has a gold security rating, this snazzy belt might be just the ticket.

[$130; hiplok.com]

