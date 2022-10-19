2. Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty 2 Get it

Don’t try to pigeon hole the Topstone. Sure, it’s a dropbar bike built ostensibly for gravel, but it has 30mm of all-around travel thanks to the Lefty Oliver fork up front and innovative Kingpin suspension in the rear. Add the 45mm wide tires and a dropper post and it’s obvious that this bike can rip singletrack too. Finally, a single bike that cruises on the road but handles the tough bits, too, which opens up a lot of different options when you’re planning your next bikepacking route.

[$4,250; cannondale.com]

