Best Bikepacking Gear to Make Your Next Ride-Camp-Ride Trip a Success

The sturdy Divide rack from Old Man Mountain can hold loads of gear.
3. Old Man Mountain Divide Bike Rack

Racks might look like an old-school bike touring move, but the Divide is built for modern whips with an attachment system that works on any bike, even full suspension mountain bikes without braze on points. The addition of the rack will give you a full top deck for lashing awkward gear and room for two side panniers, which allows you to move your heaviest items lower on the bike.

[$168; oldmanmountain.com]

