4. Specialized/Fjällräven Snack Bag Get it

Specialized partnered with Fjällräven to build a suite of bikepacking bags. Our favorite might be the Snack Bag, which attaches to your handlebar post giving you easy access for a beverage or snacks. Fjällräven added a layer of foam around the entire pocket to give the bag structure and a cinch closure at the top of the bag keeps the contents safe if the trail gets rowdy.

[$45; fjallraven.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!