5. Ortlieb Seat-Pack QR Get it

You can fit a lot of gear into this 13-liter, waterproof bag that hooks onto your seatpost, acting like a trunk for your bike. But it’s the stability that sets the Seat Pack QR apart from the crowd. While most seat post bags sway when you hit twisty trails, the patented Seat Lock attachment system locks the bag to your post, reducing movement, while four compression straps help tighten the load.

[$190; ortlieb.com]

