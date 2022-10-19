6. Panda Double Decker Frame Bag Get it

Frame bags allow you to maximize the negative space between your toptube and downtube and carry large items like water bladders. The Double Decker is divided into two large compartments to help you better organize your gear, and is made custom to fit your specific bike’s dimensions. You can also add an extra side pocket for smaller items and choose from a wild array of fabrics to help personalize your kit.

[From $210; roguepanda.com]

