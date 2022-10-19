Gear

Best Bikepacking Gear to Make Your Next Ride-Camp-Ride Trip a Success

Add lots of storage with the Rogue Panda Double Decker frame bag.
8
Courtesy Image 5 / 8

6. Panda Double Decker Frame Bag

Get it

Frame bags allow you to maximize the negative space between your toptube and downtube and carry large items like water bladders. The Double Decker is divided into two large compartments to help you better organize your gear, and is made custom to fit your specific bike’s dimensions. You can also add an extra side pocket for smaller items and choose from a wild array of fabrics to help personalize your kit.

[From $210; roguepanda.com]

View from inside an orange tent with a mans feet lying outside the opening showing a snowy landscape. cold weather sleeping bags

The Best Cold Weather Sleeping Bags of 2022

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear