7. North St Venture Pannier Pack Get it

Built from recycled sails and plastic bottles, the Venture is eco-friendly, lightweight and cavernous, with 30 liters of waterproof space. Beyond the main compartment, North St. built in two side pockets so you can carry extra water bottles and a waterproof zipper pocket on top of the flap for smaller items.

[$185; northstbags.com]

