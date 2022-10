8. Light and Motion Seca Comp 2000 Get it

You don’t always make it to camp before the sun sets, but with the Seca Comp strapped to your handlebars, you’ll have daylight at the push of a button. The light packs a whopping 2,000 lumens in a tiny package that weighs just 216 grams. It’s also waterproof up to a meter and will run for 90 minutes at the max output.

[$225; lightandmotion.com]

