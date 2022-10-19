9. Western Mountaineering Flylite Sleeping Bag Get it

There are plenty of featherlight sleeping bags out there, but you need more than just a light bag when you’re bikepacking; you need a bag that compresses as small as possible so you can squeeze it into a small pack. The Flylite weighs just 14 oz. and packs down to the size of a Nalgene bottle, and yet it’s fully baffled and stuffed with 850-fill down. And it will keep you toasty down to 36 degrees.

[$470; westernmountaineering.com]

