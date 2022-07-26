1. Celestron Skymaster 9x60mm Get it

To pick out Saturn’s largest moon, or the seven stars of Pleiades, the most important variable is exit pupil—a measurement that equates to low-light performance. The Skymaster’s high 6.7mm exit pupil is a function of its moderate magnification and massive objective lens width. The combo lets in lots of light for nocturnal gazing with enough magnification and field of view to find the stars and planets in the first place. To help with its bulky size and weight, it has a tripod attachment. But its greatest trick is the included smartphone adaptor. It allows a phone to “see” through the eye piece, display the image for easier viewing, and capture still or video images.

[$90; celestron.com]

