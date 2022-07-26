2. Leica Noctivid 8×42 Get It

Made with top-of-the-line materials and a versatile magnification and lens diameter ratio, the Leica Noctivid is a good all-around choice for everything from bird watching to picking a route up a craggy face. The unit is waterproof, relatively lightweight, and durably built. A wide field of view means more of what you see through the top-notch lenses is in focus, making it easy to spot details. They also have a short “close focus distance” of just over six feet, ideal for picking out little birds hiding right in front of your eyes.

[$2,849; leica-camera.com]

