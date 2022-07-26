3. Bushnell Powerview 2 8×42 Get it

Sitting in the nose bleeds is no problem with the Powerview. They’re small and light enough (22 ounces) to carry in a bag or wear around your neck for hours. The metal and rubber construction can stand up to stadium floors and weather extremes. Soft rubber at the grip points makes it easy to hold onto them when it’s wet or the crowd gets rowdy. And the design is just right for picking out the stage from the back of the crowd, while being steady enough to follow the punt return end to end.

[$70; bushnell.com]

