4. Maven C.4

The best binoculars for spotting wildlife combine a higher magnification for seeing far with a wide lens for low-light clarity. The C.4 comes in either 16 or 18 magnification—both are seriously powerful—matched with a super-wide, 56mm lens. That creates some big binoculars, but the polymer frame cuts weight to a manageable 45 ounces, making them stable enough to hand hold. Waterproof, tripod compatible, and loaded with high-end materials, this is a solid pair.

[$700; mavenbuilt.com]

