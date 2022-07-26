5. Canon 10×42 L IS WP Get it

These binoculars won’t make you seasick. Because higher magnification can add to the already shaky view from the deck of a boat, we’d normally recommend a seven or eight magnifcation for watersports. But this pair has image stabilization—one of the first waterproof binoculars with this feature. So instead of the 10 times magnification making you nauseous on a calm day, pressing the stabilization button turns the jitters into stedicam territory. To increase their marine chops, Canon used a variable angle prism design, which reduces the size of the binoculars, making them easier to hold onto in rough conditions. They also have a wide field of view, helping you find exactly what you’re looking for in a sea of waves.

[$1,499; usa.canon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!