6. Nikon Aculon T02 10×21

These compact, lightweight binoculars are our pick for hiking, climbing, travel, or any time space and weight is paramount. With a narrow roof prism design and a modest 21mm lens diameter, they weigh less than seven ounces and can fit in a jacket pocket—but they don’t feel like a toy. They sit in the hand nicely and are easy to focus and adjust to different face shapes. The narrower lens limits low-light performance, but the optics are sharp and the 10 times magnification is plenty powerful for most situations.

[$70; nikonusa.com]

