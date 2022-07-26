Gear

7. Pentax UP 8-16×21 Zoom

For versatility, a zoom-equipped binocular like these can’t be beat. Instead of the usual fixed number, a wheel on the top adjusts the power between eight and 16 time magnification. That’s a great range for using the lower magnification’s wider field of view to find what you want before zooming in for more detail. Like all zoom binoculars, the cost of versatility is image quality. The field of view is lower than on a decent 16x fixed magnification unit, and the narrow lens diameter reduces low-light utility. Pentax makes up somewhat for these cons by coating all the internal surfaces to reduce glare and distortion, producing clearer images than most zoom binoculars.

[$84; us.richo-imaging.com]

