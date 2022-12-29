In the not-so-distant past, wearing a computer on your wrist felt futuristic. Now, a fifth of U.S. adults regularly wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker, per the Pew Research Center. What feels more like science fiction now is beaming your body’s biometrics—like blood sugar levels, heart rate and sweat makeup—to your phone via stick-on biosensors.

Diabetics have been using sensors for decades to track glucose levels. A continuous glucose monitor uses a tiny filament (the width of two or three human hairs) to penetrate just below your skin’s surface, explains Marc Taub, Ph.D., a divisional vice president of technical operations for Abbott Laboratories. “An enzyme on that sensor generates a current that’s proportional to the amount of glucose in the interstitial fluid surrounding your cells,” he says. Then, that data is translated into a value consumers can understand.

Earlier this year, Abbott announced Lingo, a line of consumer biowearables—which are still under development—that use that same technology to track ketones (to see how fast you’re getting into ketosis and provide dietary insights) and lactate build-up (which can inform performance). Compared to wrist-based sensors that use light to penetrate the skin, “these sensors can be very accurate,” says Taub. “They’re not susceptible to interference or positioning and don’t require calibration.”

Other researchers don’t think they need to go below the skin. University of California San Diego engineers developed a neck patch that tracks blood pressure and heart rate while monitoring glucose, lactate, alcohol, or caffeine levels. A team at Stanford University designed a stretchy stick-on that detects pulse, respiration, and muscle flexion. And engineers at Tufts University designed a sensor that sticks to your teeth and measures salt, glucose and alcohol as you eat.