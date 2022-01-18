30 Best Birthday Gifts for Men in 2022

This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

Finding the best birthday gift can be tricky. Finding the best birthday gift for men is even more tricky. Of course the guys in your life deserve something special on their special day, but finding that special thing isn’t as easy as it sounds, and sometimes, you don’t even know where to start. That’s where we come in. Whether you’re shopping for your brother, husband, father, or the guy who says he already has everything he wants, there’s bound to be something on our list that any guy will love.

Below, you’ll find 30 of the best birthday gifts for men of all ages. We’ve also included a variety of different price points for the items you want to save or splurge on. And if you’re still stuck by the end of our list, read on to find our top three tips for finding the perfect gift.

A lot of guys still have nonexistent skincare routines. Set the special man in your life on the right track with this face-preserving and age-defying starter set by Blu Atlas. The company uses 100% natural formulas in all their products, so you can rest assured that he’ll not only look and smell nice, but that he won’t be causing his skin any further damage with things like parabens and sulfates. The Blu Atlas Starter Set includes a luxurious body wash, aluminum-free deodorant, volcanic ash face cleanser, and vitamin-rich face moisturizer.

[$75; bluatlas.com]

2. New York Times Custom Birthday Book

Celebrate their birthday with this custom birthday book. Ideal for the history buff or a milestone birthday, this custom birthday book comprises a collection of the New York Times front pages from each year since their birth, personalized with their name and birth date. Each book is made to order, so you’ll input all the necessary information at checkout. And if you know they’d rather have news from another city, you can also customize an LA Times, Chicago Tribune, or Seattle Times Birthday Book.

[$99.95; uncommongoods.com]

3. MasterClass Subscription

Gift the gift of never-ending knowledge for their birthday this year. With MasterClass, users can learn from hundreds of the best, most-knowledgeable experts from all lines of work. They can learn hip-hop storytelling with rapper Nas, cooking basics with Gordon Ramsay, wilderness survival with Jessie Krebs, or chess with Garry Kasparov. Whatever they’re into, MasterClass has a lesson (or several) they can learn so much from. Memberships range from $30 to $40 to $46 a month.

[$15/month; masterclass.com]

4. Embr Wave 2: Temperature-Control Bracelet

This brilliant piece of technology makes the perfect birthday gift for the guy who is always hot or always cold. The Embr Wave 2 is a temperature-control bracelet that uses a thermoelectric heat pump to move heat away or towards the skin, allowing the wearer to feel more warm or cool depending on their preference. And the technology is incredibly sound with its MIT-developed algorithms and NASA-grade hardware. Plus, the bracelet’s sleek, rounded design fits comfortably on the wrist and doesn’t snag skin or clothes.

[$349; embrlabs.com]

5. Printed Linen Pajama Set by Desmond & Dempsey

A high-quality set of pajamas makes a good gift all year round. So whether his birthday is in the summer, spring, fall, or winter—he’s bound to get great use of this high fashion shirt and shorts set. The set is in a relaxed, comfy style that’s perfect for lounging. Plus, the shorts have an elastic drawstring waistband so they can adjust the fit as needed. And because this pajama set is made out of 100% breathable linen, it will keep them cool and comfortable all night long.

[$225; mrporter.com]

6. Mindful Breathing Necklace

The power of breathwork is becoming an increasingly popular way to reduce stress, calm the brain, and become more in tune with the present moment. For the man in your life who loves meditation, yoga, and mindfulness (or the guy who needs to melt away some stress), this mindful breathing necklace can make a great birthday gift. The stainless steel necklace was created by husband-and-wife duo Vanessa and Todd Steinberg to encourage users to slow their breath and shift their minds in a more positive direction. The design allows for the perfect exhale and mindful moment.

[$105; uncommongoods.com]

7. The Iconics Set by Material Kitchen

For the guy in your life who loves to cook and be in the kitchen, give them the birthday gift they won’t be able to live without. Material Kitchen’s best-selling Iconics Set features ten high-quality kitchen essentials that make preparing their favorite dishes so much easier. In the set, you’ll find an 8-inch knife, a 6-inch serrated knife, a 4-inch paring knife, gravity lock tongs, a wooden spoon, a metal spoon, a slotted spatula, an air whisk, a slotted spoon, and a convenient wooden base that keeps all the tools safe and organized. All of the knives are made from Japanese stainless steel and high carbon, so they’ll stay sharp and resilient for many years to come. This kitchen essentials set also makes a great birthday gift for the guy who just moved into a new place.

[$275; materialkitchen.com]

8. Monogrammed Leather Toiletry Bag

Personalized items make the perfect birthday gift for men, and this best-selling monogrammed leather toiletry bag is proof of that. This waterproof toiletry bag is incredibly spacious with its multiple compartments and pockets, fit for all their shaving, bathing toiletries, and other essentials. You can opt for a brown, coffee, or black leather bag and get their name or initials monogrammed on the side. But you don’t have to monogram the bag if you don’t want to. Keep it sleek and simple by choosing “No Monogram” at checkout.

[$45; etsy.com]

9. Mejuri Onyx Beaded Bracelet

A birthday gift is supposed to be special, so give them a piece of jewelry they’ll love forever. The Onyx Beaded Bracelet by Mejuri is handcrafted out of stainless steel, sterling silver, and black onyx beads. The modern design adds texture to their everyday style and goes with pretty much any outfit, making it the perfect gift for a brother, boyfriend, husband, best friend, or father.

[$80; mejuri.com]

10. Super-Plush Bath Robe

This year for his birthday, give him the luxury hotel bathrobe that he doesn’t have to part ways with after his stay. Brooklinen’s Super-Plush Robe is incredibly soft and plush thanks to its 100% Turkish cotton fabric, and it’s oversized, relaxed fit makes it so comfortable, he might never take it off. Choose from limited edition colors and patterns, or stick with the basics (white, light gray, and dark gray) that are always in style.

[$88.20; brooklinen.com]

11. Atlas Coffee Club Gift Subscription

Coffee is the gift that keeps on giving. So why not roll with that energy? An exclusive coffee club subscription makes the perfect birthday gift for the guy who loves trying new, exotic flavors. Each month, Atlas Coffee Club curates single-origin coffees from some of the best coffee growing regions in the world. They’ll also learn about the country’s coffee growing methods and history while simultaneously tasting the rich, accentuated flavors of the region. The brand offers 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month gift subscriptions, so there are plenty of options depending on whether you want to save or splurge.

[Starts at $53; atlascoffeeclub.com]

12. The Drop Point Knife in Brass by Taylor Stitch

A pocket knife is something most guys always have on hand or, if not, they need one in their tool kit. Inspired to create a pocket knife that’s beautiful and hard-wearing, Taylor Stitch designed the Drop Point Knife. The classic drop point knife features a stainless steel blade that’s corrosion resistant and features solid brass handle plates and thumb stud, a liner lock, and a sharpening stone to keep its edge. Because the knife’s handle is made of brass, it will mold over time to match the unique grip of its owner.

[$68; taylorstitch.com]

13. Beer Chilling Coasters

For the beer lover, useful beer accessories are a go-to gift option. Designed by Arra David and Anne Johnson, these stone and cork chilling coasters can be popped into the freezer and, when it’s time to crack open a can or bottle, be used to keep the beverage cold and upright. Each coaster is handmade from a different variety of reclaimed New Hampshire granite, so it’s easy to identify which drink belongs to who. There’s a bottle coaster and a can coaster size, so opt for the one they drink from the most.

[$35; uncommongoods.com]

14. Crafthouse Mini Cloche

Looking for the perfect birthday gift for the guy who loves to entertain? Don’t worry, we’ve found it for you. This mini smoking cloche comes with a handheld smoker and Applewood chips that give cheeses, appetizers, nuts, dips, and drinks a unique, smoky flavor. This mini cloche makes the ideal birthday gift for the guy who loves to entertain friends and family, show off his bartending skills, or loves to be creative with food and drink. The possibilities are truly endless with this one. And because it’s small, it’s a gift they’re likely to pull out often or even keep on display.

[$130; westelm.com]

15. Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette

If you want to splurge on something special for his birthday, you can’t go wrong with a luxury fragrance. Replica’s iconic Jazz Club embodies the sights, smells, and sensations of a dark and moody jazz club. With notes of rum, tobacco leaf, vanilla bean, and neroli, you can practically smell the cocktails, cigars, and leather armchairs. The scent is smooth, spirited, masculine, and inoffensive, so any man will likely love it. When it comes to shopping for Replica fragrances, the 100mL size is the best bang for your buck, but this fragrance also comes in a less expensive 30mL size that’s great for gifting.

[$72; maisonmargiela-fragrances.us]

16. Metal Wine Rack

This brass finish wine rack makes the perfect birthday gift for the man who knows his way around a bottle of wine (or six). Its sleek, modern design makes it compact enough for small spaces like a bar cart or the perfect statement piece for a larger bar. At 9-inches wide and 13-inches tall, this metal rack holds up to six standard-sized bottles of wine.

[$89.50; westelm.com]

17. 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand by Moderno Collections

He’s already got the gadgets. Now, make sure he charges them. This 3-in-1 wireless charging stand by Moderno Collections makes charging all of his devices super easy (no plugging and unplugging necessary). This charging stand can quickly juice up an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. The vertical design means they can stream videos from their phone while it’s charging. And because it’s small and sturdy, they can keep it on their desk, bedside table, or wherever else they see fit.

[$65; modernocollections.com]

18. Duval Decanter with Set of Amber Double Old-Fashioned Glasses

Is there a better birthday gift for the man who loves his scotch and whiskey than a decanter and double old-fashioned glass set? The answer is no. These beautiful, hand-blown decanter and glasses are a balanced mix of clear and amber-colored glass, making them minimal and timeless. This drink set is perfect for boyfriends, husbands, fathers, and grandfathers who love their brew and can appreciate a stunning piece of glasswork when they see it. This is one birthday gift that will never go out of fashion.

[$83.85; cb2.com]

19. Masen Stainless Steel and Bamboo Bar Set by Soho Home

A birthday gift for men that always come in handy are bar tools and accessories. Whether they consider themselves an up-and-coming mixologist or only know how to crack open a can of beer, you can’t go wrong with this stainless steel and bamboo bar set by Soho Home. This luxury bar set comes with a bottle opener, corkscrew, and a double-ended jigger for precise pours. Soho Home’s beautiful steel and bamboo set looks too great to put away in a drawer, so have them display it on their bar top or bar cart for easy entertaining.

[$129; sohohome.com]

20. Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

For the man in your life who loves tea or pour-over coffee, an electric kettle is a kitchen must-have. This beautiful stone blue electric kettle by Stagg EKG is a sleek stainless steel with a maple handle and lid pull that sits upon a BPA-free plastic base. The kettle also features a PID controller so they can set the water to the perfect temperature and a precision pour spout for mess-free pour-overs. Pair this beautiful kettle with their favorite tea or a set of mugs for a birthday gift they can enjoy every day.

[$159; amazon.com]

21. The Shower Ritual by Necessaire

If you want to buy a men’s birthday gift that’s small yet luxurious, let us introduce you to The Shower Ritual by Necessaire. This intentional self-care set features the brand’s fragrance-free shampoo and conditioner for a clean hair and scalp, body exfoliator for smooth skin, and body wash to cleanse away dirt and grime. Make the set completely fragrance-free or choose from their signature scents of eucalyptus, bergamot, and sandalwood. And because each product is simple and straightforward, all they have to do is get in their birthday suit, hop in the shower, and enjoy the ritual.

[$80; necessaire.com]

22. HAY George Sowden Water Bottle

A birthday gift doesn’t have to be crazy and luxurious to be special. Even the most widely used items can make the perfect birthday gift, especially when they have an elevated design. Born from the husband-and-wife team behind HAY came this quirky stainless steel water bottle that manages to be entirely functional while still looking like a fine art sculpture. These insulated water bottles will keep a beverage hot for 12 hours and cold for 24, making it a great birthday gift for the guy who is always on the go or whose 2022 goal is to drink more water.

[$35; hay.com]

23. Nespresso Evoluo Coffee Brewer

For the guy who loves his morning (and afternoon) coffee, you can never go wrong with gifting a Nespresso machine—especially if he enjoys a quick cup of coffee or espresso. The Evoluo machine can make five different brews: an espresso, double espresso, a 5 ounce Gran Lungo, and 8 ounce coffee, and a 14 ounce Alto. It’s fast, easy to use, and has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Reviewers rave that this is one of the best, most delicious ways to enjoy coffee at home—so the coffee-obsessed man in your life is bound to love it. Top the gift off with a few boxes of Nespresso coffee pods or a cute mug for the perfect birthday barista surprise.

[$209; nespresso.com]

24. 2-in-1 Chess and Checkers Set

Birthdays are fun and playful, so give a gift that is too. Perfect for men of all ages, this 2-in-1 chess and checkers set will keep them entertained for hours on end. Its bold design and vivid colors make it fun for young men (and children too), and its distinguishable graphics make it easy for older men to see the board and all its pieces. The innovative dual-sided board lets them choose their game: chess or checkers, while its wooden box is designed for storing extra game pieces.

[$55; moma.org]

25. Can I Mix You a Drink? Liquor Guide by T-Pain

As an ode to his 2007 hit single “Can I Buy U A Drank,” hip-hop artist T-Pain collaborated with renowned mixologist Maxwell Britten to create a collection of cocktails set to his music. The result is a carefully curated collection of flavors and mixes, each named after a T-Pain song. This hardcover liquor guide also features high-end photography that makes each page a stunning work of art, innovative drinks that spin off the classics they’re used to, and hilarious anecdotes that give a window into T-Pain’s sense of humor. And for less than $20, this recipe book makes the perfect birthday gift for the guy who’s always behind the bar mixing away.

[$19.87; amazon.com]

26. Fragrance Discovery Kit by Malin+Goetz

If you’re looking for a small gift to add to a larger present or gift all on its own, a fragrance discovery kit is a fantastic option. Because you might not know what scents they’re into (they might not even know what scents they’re into), a fragrance discovery kit allows them to explore an entire range of eau de parfums before settling on one they want to invest in. This fragrance discovery kit by Malin+Goetz includes six of their signature scents (bergamot, cannabis, dark rum, leather, stem, and vetiver) in convenient 2 mL spray vials that are also perfect for travel or chucking in a gym bag.

[$24; malinandgoetz.com]

27. Lumos Ultra Helmet

If you’re looking for a gift for the guy who is always staying active, riding his bike, or planning his next triathlon—congrats, you’ve stumbled on the perfect one. The Lumos Ultra Helmet is the world’s first smart helmet that helps them see and be seen while they’re on the road. The helmet comes with an extra-bright LED front light that allows visibility from all angles, while red LEDs on the back let them show their turn signal to traffic. Lumos also comes with additional safety light settings and can be set to steady, flashing, or slowly flashing.

[$119.95; lumoshelmet.co]

28. Maapilim All Over Hydration Set

Sometimes the best birthday gifts are the ones we wouldn’t usually buy for ourselves. So if the man in your life isn’t likely to invest in skincare but would love it if they got it, gift them a set that makes skincare feel like a no-brainer. The All Over Hydration Set by Maapilim includes hand soap, hand cream, lip balm, and an all-purpose oil that can be used on the face, hands, hair, or body. This easy-to-use skin set utilizes nourishing ingredients like fatty oils, vitamins, minerals, and essential oils to moisturize skin and refresh the mind and body.

[$59; maapilim.com]

29. Field Day 1000 Piece Puzzle by Piecework

Let them lean into their competitive side with the Field Day puzzle by Piecework. Puzzles make a great gift for men of any age, especially when the image is full of all their favorite field day sports (hello, tennis, golf, and badminton). This jigsaw puzzle features 1,000 random ribbon-cut pieces on thick, high-quality stock board and ends up being 19.25 by 26.6 inches once completed. And because the photography on this puzzle is so incredible, they can frame it like a work of art once they’re done.

[$38; pieceworkpuzzles.com]

30. Swatch x MoMA Artist Watch

Speaking of works of art: give them an inspiring piece of art that they can wear every day. The legendary watch brand Swatch teamed up with the Museum of Modern Art to create unique yet entirely wearable watches that are perfect for the art-obsessed or art history junkie. The collaboration features some of the world’s finest modern art from artists such as Gustav Klimt, Piet Mondrian, and Vincent van Gogh. But no matter which work of art you choose from, feel comfortable knowing that each watch is made from durable nylon and waterproof PU coating that can withstand water depths up to 100 feet, just in case they wanted to take Henri Rousseau’s The Dream on a scuba trip.

[$100; moma.org]

3 Tips for Finding the Perfect Gift

1. Give a gift that solves a problem

One of the best-proven methods for finding someone the perfect gift is to solve a problem they have. We’re not talking about huge problems here, but small everyday annoyances can make the ideal stepping stone when gift shopping. For example, if your boyfriend mentions that he’s been having trouble sleeping lately due to his anxiety, start by looking for gifts that promote better sleep and calm anxiety, like a weighted blanket or sleep supplement.

Giving a problem-solving gift can also look like a massage appointment for the guy who constantly complains about having tight shoulders or a monthly coffee gift subscription box for the guy who always forgets to buy coffee at the grocery store. Whatever it is, by giving a gift that solves a problem or annoyance of theirs, you’re also showing that you listen and care for their well-being.

2. Give gifts that keep on giving

A lot of the gifts we’ve mentioned on our ‘best birthday gifts for men’ list are ones that keep on giving. Or, in other words, the present is one they’ll get plenty of use out of for years to come. Whether that’s a subscription to MasterClass where they can learn new skills or hobbies that last a lifetime or a kitchen knife set that lasts for decades.

3. Make it useful

If you’re stuck and don’t know what to give, buying someone something that is useful in their day-to-day life will always outshine a gift that’s trendy or difficult to use. For example, a quality coffee machine or electric kettle can make the life of a coffee and tea lover easier and more exciting. Or a nice water bottle for the guy who loves to go on hikes or workout at the gym makes a thoughtful, practical gift they can easily fit into their everyday routine.

