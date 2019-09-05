The 7 Best Blenders for Every Diet

If you’re trying one of the latest diets to slim down and lose weight, good for you! You’re on the right track. From Keto to Paleo, Mediterranean to Whole30, they’re all effective for their devotees. A lot of these diets are rather strict, though, so you’ve got to find creative ways to create delicious meals from a limited grocery list. You need the right food. But you also need the right tools to make said food.

That’s where a great blender can come in handy. We put together a list of the best blenders that match up well with the most popular diets out there. So no matter if you’re living on smoothies or going fat-heavy/carb-light, there’s a blender that will help you stick to your diet plan.

We tried to cover the gamut here; obviously, the blender you choose is going to have to fit in with your particular needs, your budget—even the amount of counter space in your kitchen comes into consideration. Whether you’re looking for a single-serve blender that can whip up a quick and easy smoothie you can take on the go, or a full-blown food processor that lets you craft a full dining experience for a group or family, we’ve got a blender here for you.

Here are the best blenders for every diet.