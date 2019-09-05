The 7 Best Blenders for Every Diet

Best for the Keto DietGET IT!
Breville Fresh & Furious
“Kinetix” performance and a contoured blade and bowl combine for the functionality of a powerful blender, with some food processing tasks for versatility and convenience. The blade design and high-torque motor delivers efficient blending performance. Breville blenders are renowned for their quietness.
PROS:
Quiet, efficient, gorgeous.
CONS:
The pitcher is not glass—but it is shatterproof and BPA-free.
Get It: Pick up the Breville Fresh & Furious ($200) at Amazon