The 7 Best Blenders for Every Diet

NutriBullet NBR-1201

The Nutribullet is a 600-watt mighty mite that lets you mix up healthy shakes in small servings. Perfect for apartment dwellers and fitness enthusiasts, its unique nutrient extractors break down the cell walls of fibrous plant foods, releasing vitamins and minerals. At the same time, they reduce nutrient-packed fiber, pulp, seeds, and skins into a smooth texture, delivering raw foods in an easily digestible and absorbable form.

PROS:

Unique design breaks down foods better than juicers and blenders.

CONS:

Small capacity is ideal for bachelors.

