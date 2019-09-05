The 7 Best Blenders for Every Diet

Best for the Paleo DietGET IT!
Oster Pro 1200
This is a great deal on a pro-level blender that’s not as bulky as some of the other professional-grade machines. It includes pre-programmed settings for smoothies, salsas, and milkshakes, and seven speeds from pulse to puree. If you’re looking for a simple, durable blender for shakes and smoothies that’s easy to use and clean, this is the one.
PROS:
Oster has been making kitchen appliances for over 70 years.
CONS:
It will easily handle light food processing, but it’s mainly designed to be a blender only.
