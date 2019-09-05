The 7 Best Blenders for Every Diet

Best for the Raw food Diet GET IT!

Hamilton Beach Personal Creations

If smoothies and protein shakes are a staple in your diet, this personal dynamo lets you blend and run. And it takes up so little space! Because the blending jar is also a travel mug with lid, there is no need to find the right cup or spend time cleaning up before leaving the house.

PROS:

Comes in various colors, including black, red, and white.

CONS:

Definitely a one-person machine; great for those who live alone

Get It: Pick up the Hamilton Beach Personal Creations Blender (from $15) at Amazon