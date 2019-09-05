The 7 Best Blenders for Every Diet

Best for the Vegan Diet GET IT!

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick

This 900-watt, one-hand marvel is ideal for whipping up smoothies, shakes, salsa, sauces, and more. Whip cream and nut butters, beat eggs and blend fruits and veggies—it does it all. It even works great for baby food. With a on-slip, comfortable grip and a heavy duty copper motor that’s extremely durable. Comes with a whisk attachment.

PROS:

Nearly 80 percent of 3K Amazon reviewers give it five stars.

CONS:

Not for food processing large quantities, but ideal for quick, small jobs.

Get it: Pick up the Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick ($28 with coupon) at Amazon