The 7 Best Blenders for Every Diet

Best for the Weight Watchers Diet GET IT!

Ninja Mega Kitchen System 1500

If you’re looking for a complete food processing system that can do it all with pro power and high-tech muscle, look no further. Nutrient and vitamin extraction provides a better tasting, more nutritious results in foods, beverages, and more. Ninja technology provides smooth, nutrient-rich beverages filled with vitamins and fiber. The 72-ounce pitcher and 1500-watt motor can handle the biggest feasts.

PROS:

You could easily spend twice as much on another professional-grade food processor.

CONS:

You’ll want plenty of counter and cupboard space.

Get It: Save 16% on the Ninja Mega Kitchen System 1500 ($160; was $190) at Amazon