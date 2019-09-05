The 7 Best Blenders for Every Diet

Best for the Whole30 Diet GET IT!

Vitamix Explorian

One of the most-respected brands among fitness and health enthusiasts—and perhaps chefs, too—Vitamix blenders are known for their durability. The Explorian’s 48-ounce pitcher is small enough for most any kitchen counter yet big enough to whip up small family meals with ease. Whether you prefer an icy blend or a perfectly smooth purée, nutrition-packed with veggies or a light, fruity treat, Vitamix smoothies provide a delicious, even blend in every sip.

PROS:

Available in black, slate, or this groovy red.

CONS:

Is it more blender than you need?

