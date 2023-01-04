Blue-dial Watches Worth Adding to Your Collection

The only kind of winter blues we want this year are in the form of blue-dial watches. There’s nothing wrong with the classics, but if you want to dress up your wrist with a little more personality, there’s no better way than to punch up your color palette.

These flawless blue-dial watches are sure to bring a season of joy to you—or whomever’s lucky enough to be gifted one.

Best Blue-dial Watches to Buy Now

Glashütte Original SeaQ Chronograph

For the adventurer on your list, the SeaQ is a bulletproof, go-anywhere, do-anything, tool watch with 300 meters of water resistance and a flyback chronograph for timing intervals up to 30 minutes.

[$14,800; seaq-chronograph.com]

Breitling Navitimer B01

Now in its 70th year of service, the Navitimer is the perfect bit of wrist candy for pilots or those who dig the flyboy vibe. The updated ‘50s chronograph design still includes a slide rule. So an old-school math refresher might be in order.

[$9,100; breitling.com]

Rolex Datejust 41

The fluted-motif dial adds a touch of contemporary flair to the classic Datejust, which in any shade is one of the most versatile wristwatches around. Pair it with a suit, a Sunday tee or anything in between, and it fits the bill.

[$7,900; rolex.com]

