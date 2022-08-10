Music aficionados, has this ever happened to you? You’re on vacation in the mountains or at the beach—maybe hitting up the parent’s pad, house-sitting for a friend, or splurging on a sweet Airbnb—and all is well until you can’t find a single adequate source for music in the place. No stereo, no boombox, not even a weak little Bluetooth speaker in sight. If you’re jonesing for your favorite tunes or podcast, it’s now up to your smartphone or earbuds. That’s not exactly ideal.

How do you avoid this sad, sound-deprived scenario? Rather easily, actually, given all the options for high-quality, portable Bluetooth speakers these days that can put some serious hi-fi systems to shame. No longer do you have to suffer through a speaker that’s pumping out sub-par audio and was never going to be a match for a decent home stereo setup. The following truly awesome, portable Bluetooth speakers will instantly blast past the toughest audio dilemma at home or on your next trip.

1. Bose S1 Pro

This is for the guy who doesn’t mess around. Bose’s S1 Pro is rugged and portable, has a a built-in handle, and can be powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery (sold separately) that lasts up to 11 hours. It also offers optimal sound with built-in sensors and has two combo XLR ¼-inch inputs, allowing you to crank out music from your personal playlists—or plug in a mic for your stand-up comic friends.

[$549; bose.com]

